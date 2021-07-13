Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.56

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and traded as high as $41.41. Power REIT shares last traded at $41.41, with a volume of 10,061 shares traded.
Separately, Aegis started coverage on Power REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $136.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 48.46, a current ratio of 48.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Power REIT Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)
Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.
