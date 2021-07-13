Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.56

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and traded as high as $41.41. Power REIT shares last traded at $41.41, with a volume of 10,061 shares traded.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Power REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $136.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 48.46, a current ratio of 48.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Power REIT in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Power REIT in the first quarter valued at $203,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power REIT by 73.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Power REIT by 211.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Power REIT in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

