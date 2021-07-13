PRIA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $593.00 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. PRIA has a market capitalization of $188,375.88 and $593.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIA coin can currently be purchased for $2.72 or 0.00008363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PRIA has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00052987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.09 or 0.00877867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005412 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

PRIA (PRIA) is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

