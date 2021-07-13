Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 109,840 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,840 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Etsy worth $1,682,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,631. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETSY. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.52.

Etsy stock opened at $194.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.38. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

