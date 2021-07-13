Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,058,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,535,860 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 13.67% of Incyte worth $2,442,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 46.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 41.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111,991 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $110.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

