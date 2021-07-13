Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2 Billion Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926,733 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 11.87% of Avantor worth $1,998,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Avantor by 825.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $246,656,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Avantor by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,022 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $146,515,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,491,666 shares of company stock worth $108,758,888 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

