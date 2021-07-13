Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 11,606,098 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,307,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,606,098 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.86% of Centene worth $1,809,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after purchasing an additional 139,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. increased their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

