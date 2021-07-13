Primavera Capital Management Ltd Sells 1,089,607 Shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)

Primavera Capital Management Ltd lowered its stake in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,154,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089,607 shares during the quarter. Cango makes up approximately 2.3% of Primavera Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Primavera Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 3.44% of Cango worth $43,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANG. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cango by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cango during the first quarter worth about $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cango during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in Cango during the first quarter worth about $185,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cango alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CANG traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. 4,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,453. Cango Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $734.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($2.32). Cango had a return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 105.99%. The firm had revenue of $171.52 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CANG. TheStreet cut Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.