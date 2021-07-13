Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUJ opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

