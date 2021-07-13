Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 81.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $1,462,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,496,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.86.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at $450,531.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWRE opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.08 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.77. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

