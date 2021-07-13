Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $681,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 381.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $267.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.20. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.28.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,257,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,314,092.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 740,146 shares of company stock worth $179,821,151. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.26.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

