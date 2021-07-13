Private Portfolio Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,225,000 after purchasing an additional 47,128 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.93 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.90.

