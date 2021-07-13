Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,333,000 after purchasing an additional 725,530 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $172,020,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,179,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,168,000 after purchasing an additional 288,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $307.99 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $201.41 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.07.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

