Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 427.0% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $83.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.96.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

