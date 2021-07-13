ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) PT Lowered to $23.00

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRA. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.75.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

NYSE PRA opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.30.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,036,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,264,000 after buying an additional 397,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.