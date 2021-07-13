Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $318,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,485 shares of company stock valued at $49,797,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.69.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $393.41 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.32 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of -101.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

