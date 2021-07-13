Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 867 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,668 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,256 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in IDACORP by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in IDACORP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 552,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in IDACORP by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $99.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.74. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.