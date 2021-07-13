Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,075,000 after purchasing an additional 264,561 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,199,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $485,997,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after purchasing an additional 457,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $324.13 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $324.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on ESS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

