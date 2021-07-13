Profund Advisors LLC Has $484,000 Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,649,000 after buying an additional 266,258 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,725,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,142,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,073,000 after purchasing an additional 111,750 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 940,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 893,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

In other news, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $228,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,496.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,433 shares of company stock valued at $913,511. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $135.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $151.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.55.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

