Profund Advisors LLC Has $495,000 Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $98,694,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,224 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter worth about $40,272,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 620.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,415,000 after acquiring an additional 706,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 962,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,567,000 after acquiring an additional 629,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,162.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $269,288.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,290,195.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ESNT opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

