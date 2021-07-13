Profund Advisors LLC Has $524,000 Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCRX. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PCRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $63,908.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,659.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,294,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,897 shares of company stock worth $3,338,801. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

