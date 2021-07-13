Profund Advisors LLC Trims Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,350 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,403,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New York Times stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.79. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

