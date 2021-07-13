Project WITH (WIKEN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.12 Million

Project WITH (CURRENCY:WIKEN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Project WITH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Project WITH has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Project WITH has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Project WITH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00052602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.21 or 0.00885421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Project WITH Coin Profile

WIKEN is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2019. Project WITH’s total supply is 1,057,786,429 coins and its circulating supply is 853,061,998 coins. Project WITH’s official Twitter account is @Project_WITH_ . Project WITH’s official website is projectwith.io . Project WITH’s official message board is medium.com/projectwith

According to CryptoCompare, “Project WITH is a platform that supports the career development of sports players by utilizing blockchain technology, provides clubs with the optimum window to scout players, and provides fans with the platform of interaction and sharing information that was previously unavailable. “

Buying and Selling Project WITH

