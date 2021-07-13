Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Raymond James

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.08.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $127.41 on Monday. Prologis has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.82. The firm has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.83.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $686,317,000. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 638.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,714 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 25.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,493 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Prologis by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prologis by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,725 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

