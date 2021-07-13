Proton Market Capitalization Achieves $20.12 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last week, Proton has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $20.12 million and approximately $644,774.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00052914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.69 or 0.00886047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005377 BTC.

About Proton

Proton is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.