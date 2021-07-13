Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $421.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.05. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Provention Bio by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.