Provoco Token (VOCO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, Provoco Token has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Provoco Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $60,012.60 and approximately $3.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00052802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.55 or 0.00883172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Provoco Token Profile

Provoco Token (CRYPTO:VOCO) is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

