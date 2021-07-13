PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. Sells 2,500 Shares

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total value of $399,750.00.

Joseph D. Russell, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $390,075.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total value of $544,705.00.

Shares of NYSE PSB traded down $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.35. The company had a trading volume of 51,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,866. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.48. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.26 and a 12-month high of $165.85.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, research analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSB. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 398.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.