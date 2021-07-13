Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 1,870 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.35.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $115.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.28.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

