Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,531,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,103,711 shares in the company, valued at $620,339,077.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 580,000 shares of company stock worth $39,742,200. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.48. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

