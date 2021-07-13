Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.96 Million Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,284 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,223,000 after purchasing an additional 42,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161,414 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,860,623 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,688,000 after purchasing an additional 178,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 156.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.66.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.30.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

