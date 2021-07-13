Public Mint (MINT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $465,028.00

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $1.91 million and $465,028.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00058028 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000737 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000087 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.