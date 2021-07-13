Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given a $15.86 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $15.86 price objective on Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PUBGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Publicis Groupe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Publicis Groupe presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.43.

OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $15.84 on Monday. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.9412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 5.57%. Publicis Groupe’s payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

