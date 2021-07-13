Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 101,276 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,276 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $65,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $370,633,000 after buying an additional 1,184,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oracle by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $671,427,000 after buying an additional 637,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.54. 149,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,221,714. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $244.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.24.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

