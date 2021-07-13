Putnam Investments LLC Grows Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6,024.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,242 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $73,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 40.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,913,000 after purchasing an additional 423,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $310.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,331. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $316.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.26. The firm has a market cap of $197.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

