Putnam Investments LLC Makes New $129.06 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,367,664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,061,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549,153 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after buying an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.99. 68,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,741,176. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nomura started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.31.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

