Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 100,454 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,058,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,454 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.71% of Ceridian HCM worth $89,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 67.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after buying an additional 755,234 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,113,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,801,000 after acquiring an additional 681,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5,063.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,251,000 after acquiring an additional 480,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,425,000 after acquiring an additional 471,651 shares during the last quarter.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.21.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,459 shares of company stock worth $911,951. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.01. 1,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,812. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -437.09 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.75.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

