Putnam Investments LLC Raises Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 618,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,338 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $189,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $591,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.19. 4,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,614. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.39.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

