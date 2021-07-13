Putnam Investments LLC Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 313,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $158,802,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.45% of O’Reilly Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after acquiring an additional 65,631 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $591.17. 923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $550.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $417.26 and a 52 week high of $593.42.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

In other news, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at $8,418,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total value of $3,060,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,938,047.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,648 shares of company stock valued at $36,267,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

