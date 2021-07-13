Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for People’s United Financial, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PBCT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,974,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

