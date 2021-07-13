Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Littelfuse, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s FY2021 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $253.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.76. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $162.01 and a 1-year high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Littelfuse by 70.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total value of $1,998,017.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,991 shares of company stock worth $14,784,453. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

