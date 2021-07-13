Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.37. The company has a market capitalization of $203.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.7% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

