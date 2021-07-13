Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Raised by Analyst

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a report released on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $73.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.30.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.