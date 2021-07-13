Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Athene Holding Ltd. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Athene in a report released on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.72 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Athene’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $67.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.82. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Athene by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in Athene by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after buying an additional 293,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Athene by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,181,000 after buying an additional 157,421 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $18,648,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $4,319,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,268.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,300 shares of company stock worth $4,428,970 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

