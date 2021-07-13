Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for QUALCOMM Incorporated Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for QUALCOMM in a report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the wireless technology company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.96.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $142.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

