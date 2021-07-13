Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Cut by Oppenheimer

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) – Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Pei now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.03.

TME opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,350,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,074,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,008,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

