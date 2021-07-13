Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NLY. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $120,432,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,438 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,398,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,524 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,095,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,620,000 after buying an additional 1,202,217 shares during the period. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

