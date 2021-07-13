Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $13.25 EPS.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

STZ stock opened at $226.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 59.8% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.