QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.90

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $86.90 and last traded at $86.90, with a volume of 4046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.68.

QADB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 147.72 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QAD stock. CSS LLC IL grew its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL owned 0.29% of QAD worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

