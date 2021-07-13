QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.420-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.QIAGEN also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.520-$0.530 EPS.
QGEN opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34.
QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QIAGEN Company Profile
QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.
