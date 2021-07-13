QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.420-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.QIAGEN also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.520-$0.530 EPS.

QGEN opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded QIAGEN to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.11.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

