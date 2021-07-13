QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. assumed coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of QNTQY opened at $19.00 on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.32.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

